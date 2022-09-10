First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DDIV) Stock Price Up 1.4%

Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DDIV – Get Rating) rose 1.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $31.31 and last traded at $31.24. Approximately 6,391 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 16,546 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.80.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.73.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.