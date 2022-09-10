VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NYSEARCA:CSF) Shares Up 0.3%

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NYSEARCA:CSF – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $55.75 and last traded at $55.68. 6,298 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 7,361 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.53.

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.90 and a 200-day moving average of $56.88.

