Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR) Raised to C- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Rating) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note released on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Frontier Communications Parent from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Frontier Communications Parent from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $36.00.

Frontier Communications Parent Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of Frontier Communications Parent stock opened at $26.62 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Frontier Communications Parent has a 52-week low of $21.93 and a 52-week high of $35.15. The company has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.98 and a 200 day moving average of $25.95.

Frontier Communications Parent ( NASDAQ:FYBR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.11. Frontier Communications Parent had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 7.98%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. The business’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Frontier Communications Parent will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Frontier Communications Parent by 175.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,144,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,671,000 after buying an additional 5,822,136 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 173.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,106,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970,568 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the second quarter worth $42,550,000. Luxor Capital Group LP lifted its position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 239.3% during the first quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 2,067,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the fourth quarter worth $28,122,000. 95.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communications services for consumer and business customers in 25 states in the United States. It offers data and Internet, voice, video, and other services. The company was formerly known as Frontier Communications Corporation and changed its name to Frontier Communications Parent, Inc in April 2021.

