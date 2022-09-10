Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Lifted to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has a $675.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $536.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential downside of 6.81% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $619.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. SVB Leerink cut shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $630.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 25th. Evercore ISI set a $635.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $635.00 to $645.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $727.78.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 2.2 %

REGN stock opened at $724.32 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.39, a current ratio of 5.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $538.01 and a twelve month high of $754.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $607.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $635.96.

Insider Buying and Selling

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.94 by ($0.17). Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 39.97% and a return on equity of 36.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $27.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 35.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 10,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $621.29, for a total transaction of $6,494,344.37. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,436,706.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Christine A. Poon sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.91, for a total transaction of $9,313,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,162,343.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 10,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $621.29, for a total value of $6,494,344.37. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,408 shares in the company, valued at $11,436,706.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,435 shares of company stock valued at $31,663,304 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 533.0% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,683,899 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,176,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417,899 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $609,222,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 92.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,694,308 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,001,556,000 after purchasing an additional 813,967 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,949,834 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,155,451,000 after purchasing an additional 626,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,591,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,899,642,000 after purchasing an additional 489,084 shares during the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.