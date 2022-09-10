Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP) Receives $26.45 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.45.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SQSP. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Squarespace in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities cut shares of Squarespace from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Squarespace from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Squarespace from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Squarespace in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Squarespace Stock Performance

Shares of SQSP opened at $23.48 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.74 and its 200 day moving average is $22.58. Squarespace has a fifty-two week low of $14.43 and a fifty-two week high of $48.89.

Insider Transactions at Squarespace

Squarespace ( NYSE:SQSP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $212.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($3.22) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Squarespace will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Venture Growth Associate Index sold 483,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total value of $10,508,577.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Ventures Growth I. Parall Index sold 1,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $36,685.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 515,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,854,131. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Venture Growth Associate Index sold 483,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total transaction of $10,508,577.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 613,110 shares of company stock valued at $13,238,858. Company insiders own 45.51% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Squarespace

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Squarespace by 212.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,703 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Squarespace during the second quarter worth $227,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Squarespace by 13.8% during the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 12,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Squarespace during the second quarter worth $491,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Squarespace by 390.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 579,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,113,000 after purchasing an additional 460,967 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.20% of the company’s stock.

About Squarespace

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. Its suite of integrated products enables users to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, e-commerce, marketing tools, and scheduling, as well as tools for managing a social media presence.

See Also

