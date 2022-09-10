REV Group (NYSE:REVG) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

REV Group (NYSE:REVG – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on REV Group from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on REV Group from $13.25 to $11.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on REV Group from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a $8.00 price objective on REV Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on REV Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, REV Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.25.

REVG stock opened at $12.09 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $737.16 million, a PE ratio of 109.92 and a beta of 2.03. REV Group has a 12-month low of $9.50 and a 12-month high of $18.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.01.

REV Group ( NYSE:REVG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. REV Group had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 0.28%. The firm had revenue of $594.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that REV Group will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of REV Group by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,028,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,983,000 after purchasing an additional 412,594 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of REV Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 903,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,778,000 after purchasing an additional 5,063 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in REV Group by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,559,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,214,000 after buying an additional 326,183 shares during the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. increased its stake in REV Group by 65.4% in the 1st quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 29,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 11,481 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in REV Group by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 3,289,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,546,000 after buying an additional 114,516 shares during the period. 97.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment provides fire apparatus equipment under the Emergency One, Kovatch Mobile Equipment, Ferrara, Spartan Emergency Response, Smeal, and Ladder Tower brands; and ambulances under the American Emergency Vehicles, Horton Emergency Vehicles, Leader Emergency Vehicles, Road Rescue, and Wheeled Coach brands.

