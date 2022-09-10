Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim began coverage on Medpace in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. UBS Group began coverage on Medpace in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $142.00 price target for the company.

Medpace Trading Up 3.3 %

MEDP opened at $163.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.31 and a beta of 1.47. Medpace has a 1 year low of $126.94 and a 1 year high of $231.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $161.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.41.

Insider Transactions at Medpace

Medpace ( NASDAQ:MEDP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $351.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.01 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 30.56% and a net margin of 16.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Medpace will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Medpace news, CEO August J. Troendle acquired 8,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $145.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,207,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 5,513,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,477,655. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Medpace news, CEO August J. Troendle acquired 8,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $145.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,207,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 5,513,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,477,655. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO August J. Troendle acquired 22,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $144.59 per share, for a total transaction of $3,222,911.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,505,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $796,012,628.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 20.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Medpace

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEDP. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Medpace during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Medpace during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Medpace by 486.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in Medpace during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Medpace in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 83.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Medpace

(Get Rating)

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

See Also

