Analysts Set IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG) PT at C$2.92

Shares of IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG – Get Rating) (NYSE:IAG) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$2.92.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. TD Securities decreased their price target on IAMGOLD from C$4.00 to C$3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on IAMGOLD from C$2.25 to C$2.40 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

TSE:IMG opened at C$1.72 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$1.80 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.90. The company has a market capitalization of C$823.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.53. IAMGOLD has a 1-year low of C$1.49 and a 1-year high of C$4.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.68, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

IAMGOLD ( TSE:IMG Get Rating ) (NYSE:IAG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The mining company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$426.30 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that IAMGOLD will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America, South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa; and Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 586 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada.

