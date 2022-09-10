Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on TZOO. TheStreet downgraded shares of Travelzoo from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Ascendiant Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Travelzoo to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Barrington Research lowered their price objective on Travelzoo from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th.

TZOO opened at $5.92 on Thursday. Travelzoo has a twelve month low of $5.05 and a twelve month high of $13.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.48. The company has a market cap of $73.95 million, a PE ratio of 24.67 and a beta of 1.30.

In related news, CEO Holger Bartel acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.44 per share, with a total value of $136,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 516,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,807,040. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 54.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Forager Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelzoo in the 4th quarter valued at $6,496,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Travelzoo by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 504,869 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,756,000 after purchasing an additional 87,521 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Travelzoo by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 492,221 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,633,000 after purchasing an additional 18,936 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Travelzoo by 2,055.1% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 204,739 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,432,000 after purchasing an additional 195,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Travelzoo by 64.3% in the 2nd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 170,687 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 66,786 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.04% of the company’s stock.

Travelzoo, an Internet media company, provides travel, entertainment, and local deals from travel and entertainment companies, and local businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America. Its publications and products include Travelzoo Website; Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps; Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletter; and Newsflash email alert service.

