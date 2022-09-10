Brokerages Set Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG) Price Target at C$13.03

Shares of Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$13.03.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LUG shares. Cormark boosted their price objective on shares of Lundin Gold from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Lundin Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Lundin Gold from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th.

Lundin Gold Stock Performance

Shares of LUG stock opened at C$9.72 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$8.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$9.91. The company has a market cap of C$2.29 billion and a PE ratio of 10.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.94. Lundin Gold has a 12-month low of C$7.80 and a 12-month high of C$12.73.

Lundin Gold Dividend Announcement

Lundin Gold ( TSE:LUG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C($0.07). The firm had revenue of C$226.95 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that Lundin Gold will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be issued a $0.256 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd. Lundin Gold’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lundin Gold

In other Lundin Gold news, insider Lorito Holdings S.à.r.l. purchased 220,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$8.77 per share, with a total value of C$1,928,498.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 401,000 shares in the company, valued at C$3,515,125.90.

Lundin Gold Company Profile

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 27 metallic mineral concessions and three construction material concessions covering an area of approximately 64,270 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project comprising seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

