Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.
Separately, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $280.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $279.67.
Jones Lang LaSalle Price Performance
NYSE JLL opened at $175.79 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Jones Lang LaSalle has a 12-month low of $154.63 and a 12-month high of $275.77. The company has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a PE ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $178.63 and its 200-day moving average is $198.48.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jones Lang LaSalle
Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile
Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.
