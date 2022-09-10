Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $280.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $279.67.

Get Jones Lang LaSalle alerts:

Jones Lang LaSalle Price Performance

NYSE JLL opened at $175.79 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Jones Lang LaSalle has a 12-month low of $154.63 and a 12-month high of $275.77. The company has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a PE ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $178.63 and its 200-day moving average is $198.48.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,345,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,759,007,000 after acquiring an additional 40,866 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,470,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,070,483,000 after acquiring an additional 15,636 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 0.9% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 4,095,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $980,877,000 after acquiring an additional 36,631 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 5.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,373,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $328,966,000 after acquiring an additional 69,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC lifted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.2% during the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,136,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $272,105,000 after acquiring an additional 13,372 shares during the last quarter. 95.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.