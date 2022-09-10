Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STWRY) Receives $31.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STWRY – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.00.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered Software Aktiengesellschaft from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Oddo Bhf downgraded Software Aktiengesellschaft from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €29.00 ($29.59) price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Software Aktiengesellschaft from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th.

Software Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

Shares of STWRY opened at $6.80 on Wednesday. Software Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $6.50 and a 12 month high of $13.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.84.

About Software Aktiengesellschaft

Software Aktiengesellschaft ( OTCMKTS:STWRY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $241.76 million for the quarter.

Software Aktiengesellschaft provides software development, licensing, maintenance, and IT services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Digital Business Platform, Adabas & Natural, and Professional Services. The company offers Internet of Things (IoT) and analytics solutions comprising Cumulocity IoT for integrating digital equipment and sensors through an IoT device management and application enablement platform, as well as provides streaming analytics for big data analytics in real time and solutions for predictive analytics, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning; and TrendMiner, an intuitive Web-based analytics platform for visualization of industrial processes and process data.

