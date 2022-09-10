Analysts Set Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB) PT at C$13.98

Shares of Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$13.98.
SPB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Superior Plus from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Superior Plus from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on Superior Plus from C$13.50 to C$13.25 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st.
TSE SPB opened at C$10.99 on Wednesday. Superior Plus has a one year low of C$10.75 and a one year high of C$15.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$11.27 and a 200 day moving average of C$11.54. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 366.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.45, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.14.
In other Superior Plus news, insider Marquard & Bahls AG bought 25,900 shares of Superior Plus stock in a transaction on Monday, June 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$11.14 per share, with a total value of C$288,588.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 36,671,764 shares in the company, valued at C$408,611,463.19. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 34,300 shares of company stock valued at $382,530.
Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution business. It operates through two segments, U.S. Propane Distribution and Canadian Propane Distribution. The U.S. Propane Distribution segment distributes and sells propane, heating oil, and other liquid fuels in the Northeast, Atlantic, the Southeast, the Midwest, and California.
