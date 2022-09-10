Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Separately, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Applied DNA Sciences to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Get Applied DNA Sciences alerts:

Applied DNA Sciences Stock Up 2.9 %

APDN opened at $2.86 on Thursday. Applied DNA Sciences has a twelve month low of $0.62 and a twelve month high of $7.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.42 and a 200-day moving average of $1.92. The stock has a market cap of $34.27 million, a PE ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 0.07.

Institutional Trading of Applied DNA Sciences

Applied DNA Sciences ( NASDAQ:APDN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.19. Applied DNA Sciences had a negative net margin of 68.79% and a negative return on equity of 158.37%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied DNA Sciences will post -1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Applied DNA Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Applied DNA Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $188,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Applied DNA Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Applied DNA Sciences by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,977 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 9,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Applied DNA Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. 10.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Applied DNA Sciences

(Get Rating)

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc develops and markets DNA-based technology solutions for use in the nucleic acid-based in vitro diagnostics and preclinical nucleic-acid based drug development and manufacturing markets; and for supply chain security, anti-counterfeiting, and anti-theft technology purposes. The company's supply chain security and product authentication solutions include SigNature molecular tags that provide forensic power and protection for various applications used to fortify brand protection efforts and strengthen supply chain security, as well as mark, track, and convict criminals; SigNify IF portable DNA readers and SigNify consumable reagent test kits that provide real-time authentication of molecular tags in the field; and CertainT, which indicates the use of tagging, testing, and tracking platforms and solutions enabling manufacturers, brands, and trade organizations to convey proof of their product claims.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Applied DNA Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied DNA Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.