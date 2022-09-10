Brokerages Set Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) Target Price at $130.40

Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $130.40.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NVMI shares. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Nova from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Benchmark dropped their price target on Nova from $146.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

Nova Price Performance

NVMI stock opened at $100.52 on Wednesday. Nova has a 1 year low of $81.63 and a 1 year high of $149.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.98 and a quick ratio of 4.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $100.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.59.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nova

About Nova

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVMI. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nova during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Nova by 184.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 557 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in Nova during the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in Nova during the 1st quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Nova during the 1st quarter worth $230,000. 68.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Nova Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel, Taiwan, the United States, China, Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio includes a set of metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and materials and chemical metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, deposition, electrochemical plating, and advanced packaging.

Further Reading

