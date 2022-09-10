StockNews.com Upgrades Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) to Buy

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wolfe Research lowered Piper Sandler Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $132.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 11th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Piper Sandler Companies from $182.00 to $178.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.25.

Get Piper Sandler Companies alerts:

Piper Sandler Companies Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE PIPR opened at $115.97 on Thursday. Piper Sandler Companies has a one year low of $102.60 and a one year high of $193.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $118.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.37.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Piper Sandler Companies ( NYSE:PIPR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $354.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.02 million. Piper Sandler Companies had a return on equity of 27.86% and a net margin of 12.06%. As a group, analysts predict that Piper Sandler Companies will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 196.5% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in Piper Sandler Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Piper Sandler Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Piper Sandler Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Piper Sandler Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $232,000. 66.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Piper Sandler Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Piper Sandler Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piper Sandler Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.