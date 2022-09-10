SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday.

SEAS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. KeyCorp downgraded SeaWorld Entertainment to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $94.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $92.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $76.00 to $79.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SeaWorld Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.44.

SeaWorld Entertainment Stock Performance

NYSE SEAS opened at $55.86 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.96. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 52-week low of $40.01 and a 52-week high of $76.57. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 2.04.

Insider Activity at SeaWorld Entertainment

SeaWorld Entertainment ( NYSE:SEAS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.03. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 227.46% and a net margin of 16.87%. The firm had revenue of $504.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that SeaWorld Entertainment will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Marc Swanson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.07, for a total value of $164,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 174,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,151,478.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Marc Swanson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.07, for a total value of $164,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 174,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,151,478.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Daniel C. Mayer sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total transaction of $109,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $605,986.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,000 shares of company stock worth $490,560. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SEAS. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,904,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $854,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. O Neil Global Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 72.3% during the 4th quarter. O Neil Global Advisors Inc. now owns 14,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 6,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Street Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,000.

About SeaWorld Entertainment

(Get Rating)

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

Further Reading

