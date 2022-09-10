SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday.
SEAS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. KeyCorp downgraded SeaWorld Entertainment to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $94.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $92.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $76.00 to $79.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SeaWorld Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.44.
SeaWorld Entertainment Stock Performance
NYSE SEAS opened at $55.86 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.96. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 52-week low of $40.01 and a 52-week high of $76.57. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 2.04.
Insider Activity at SeaWorld Entertainment
In related news, CEO Marc Swanson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.07, for a total value of $164,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 174,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,151,478.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Marc Swanson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.07, for a total value of $164,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 174,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,151,478.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Daniel C. Mayer sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total transaction of $109,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $605,986.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,000 shares of company stock worth $490,560. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SEAS. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,904,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $854,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. O Neil Global Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 72.3% during the 4th quarter. O Neil Global Advisors Inc. now owns 14,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 6,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Street Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,000.
About SeaWorld Entertainment
SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SeaWorld Entertainment (SEAS)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/5 – 9/9
- Prepare For A Record-Setting Quarter For Cyber Security Stocks
- The Auto Market Is Slowly Recovering, These Stocks May Outperform
- Is DocuSign On The Verge Of A Major Reversal?
- Oil and Gas Stocks: A Safe Way to Invest in Renewable Energy
Receive News & Ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.