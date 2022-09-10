FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Receives $421.75 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $421.75.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FDS. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $432.00 to $394.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $507.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 26th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $550.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Joseph Zimmel sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.62, for a total transaction of $390,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,542 shares in the company, valued at $602,336.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Joseph Zimmel sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.62, for a total transaction of $390,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,542 shares in the company, valued at $602,336.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.55, for a total transaction of $134,519.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,572.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,907 shares of company stock worth $3,554,827. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Stock Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 413.3% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 77 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $453.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.22 billion, a PE ratio of 44.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $424.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $407.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. FactSet Research Systems has a 1 year low of $345.92 and a 1 year high of $495.39.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $488.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.06 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 44.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.72 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems will post 13.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.94%.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Further Reading

