Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on QSR. Cowen lifted their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Argus upgraded Restaurant Brands International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $64.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $63.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Restaurant Brands International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.71.

Restaurant Brands International Price Performance

NYSE:QSR opened at $60.89 on Thursday. Restaurant Brands International has a 52 week low of $46.68 and a 52 week high of $65.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.64 billion, a PE ratio of 23.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International ( NYSE:QSR Get Rating ) (TSE:QSR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.09. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 34.39% and a net margin of 13.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. City State Bank acquired a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. 78.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.

