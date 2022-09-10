StockNews.com Downgrades Cadiz (NASDAQ:CDZI) to Sell

Cadiz (NASDAQ:CDZI – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Separately, B. Riley dropped their target price on Cadiz from $17.50 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th.

Shares of CDZI opened at $3.34 on Thursday. Cadiz has a 1 year low of $1.66 and a 1 year high of $11.24. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.60. The stock has a market cap of $169.65 million, a PE ratio of -4.99 and a beta of 0.33.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Cadiz in the 4th quarter valued at $770,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its position in Cadiz by 211.3% during the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 22,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in Cadiz during the 4th quarter worth about $242,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Cadiz during the 4th quarter worth about $248,000. Finally, B. Riley Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Cadiz during the 1st quarter worth about $1,645,000. 55.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cadiz Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a natural resources development company in the United States. It engages in the water resource and agricultural development activities in San Bernardino County properties. The company owns approximately 35,000 acres of land in the Cadiz and Fenner valleys of eastern San Bernardino County; and approximately 11,000 acres of land in the eastern Mojave Desert portion of San Bernardino County.

