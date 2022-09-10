Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSE:CQP) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSE:CQP – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Cheniere Energy Partners to an “underweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Evercore ISI upgraded Cheniere Energy Partners to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Cheniere Energy Partners from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th.
Cheniere Energy Partners Trading Up 7.3 %
Cheniere Energy Partners stock opened at $57.28 on Thursday. Cheniere Energy Partners has a 12-month low of $38.00 and a 12-month high of $61.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.73 billion, a PE ratio of 32.55 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.92.
About Cheniere Energy Partners
Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates natural gas liquefaction and export facility at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana. The company's regasification facilities include five LNG storage tanks with an aggregate capacity of approximately 17 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels with capacity of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4 billion cubic feet per day.
