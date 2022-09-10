Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on AAP. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $238.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $219.00 price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $266.00 to $259.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $235.56.

AAP opened at $180.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.25. Advance Auto Parts has a 12 month low of $164.00 and a 12 month high of $244.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $195.94.

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.76 by ($0.02). Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 25.99% and a net margin of 4.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts will post 13.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Advance Auto Parts by 47.9% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after acquiring an additional 2,682 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 6.4% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,908,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the 1st quarter worth about $730,000. 99.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

