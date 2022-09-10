ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Receives $69.06 Average Target Price from Analysts

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $69.06.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $68.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $64.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th.

ZoomInfo Technologies Trading Up 4.6 %

Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock opened at $45.21 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.24 billion, a PE ratio of 167.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.39. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 1-year low of $30.31 and a 1-year high of $79.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

ZoomInfo Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 7.16%. The business had revenue of $267.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Joseph Christopher Hays sold 45,701 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.01, for a total value of $2,011,301.01. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 622,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,402,870.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg sold 167,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.85, for a total transaction of $8,530,341.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,307,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,049,654,782.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Joseph Christopher Hays sold 45,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.01, for a total value of $2,011,301.01. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 622,651 shares in the company, valued at $27,402,870.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 571,663 shares of company stock valued at $27,533,945 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of ZoomInfo Technologies

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZI. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

(Get Rating)

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

