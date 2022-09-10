AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Investec upgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $19.00 to $17.50 in a report on Monday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AngloGold Ashanti currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.23.

AngloGold Ashanti Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of NYSE:AU opened at $14.10 on Thursday. AngloGold Ashanti has a one year low of $12.82 and a one year high of $26.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.56 and a 200-day moving average of $18.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Institutional Trading of AngloGold Ashanti

About AngloGold Ashanti

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti in the second quarter worth $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 83.0% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,862 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti during the second quarter worth $91,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,826 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti during the first quarter worth $204,000. Institutional investors own 25.23% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company in Africa, the Americas, and Australia. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita project located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania. The company also explores for silver and sulphuric acid. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

