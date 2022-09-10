AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.
A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Investec upgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $19.00 to $17.50 in a report on Monday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AngloGold Ashanti currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.23.
AngloGold Ashanti Trading Up 3.9 %
Shares of NYSE:AU opened at $14.10 on Thursday. AngloGold Ashanti has a one year low of $12.82 and a one year high of $26.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.56 and a 200-day moving average of $18.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.
Institutional Trading of AngloGold Ashanti
About AngloGold Ashanti
AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company in Africa, the Americas, and Australia. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita project located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania. The company also explores for silver and sulphuric acid. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AngloGold Ashanti (AU)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/5 – 9/9
- Prepare For A Record-Setting Quarter For Cyber Security Stocks
- The Auto Market Is Slowly Recovering, These Stocks May Outperform
- Is DocuSign On The Verge Of A Major Reversal?
- Oil and Gas Stocks: A Safe Way to Invest in Renewable Energy
Receive News & Ratings for AngloGold Ashanti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AngloGold Ashanti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.