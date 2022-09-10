Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Chico’s FAS from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. TheStreet raised Chico’s FAS from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd.

Get Chico's FAS alerts:

Chico’s FAS Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE CHS opened at $5.38 on Thursday. Chico’s FAS has a 1 year low of $3.80 and a 1 year high of $7.19. The firm has a market cap of $673.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.21.

Insider Activity at Chico’s FAS

Chico’s FAS ( NYSE:CHS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.09. Chico’s FAS had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 5.16%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chico’s FAS will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Bonnie R. Brooks sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.57, for a total value of $557,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,185,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,601,992.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chico’s FAS

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Chico’s FAS in the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Chico’s FAS by 15.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 293,532 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 39,272 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Chico’s FAS in the second quarter valued at approximately $921,000. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 404.9% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 472,286 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,347,000 after buying an additional 378,738 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 275.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,596,271 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,934,000 after buying an additional 1,171,543 shares during the period. 83.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chico’s FAS Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM)and Soma brands. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women with moderate to high household income levels.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chico's FAS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chico's FAS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.