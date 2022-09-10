AMCON Distributing (NYSE:DIT) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

AMCON Distributing (NYSE:DIT – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

AMCON Distributing Stock Performance

DIT stock opened at $203.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $118.76 million, a P/E ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 0.65. AMCON Distributing has a 1 year low of $122.85 and a 1 year high of $270.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $196.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $175.95.

AMCON Distributing (NYSE:DIT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The company reported $10.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $550.58 million for the quarter. AMCON Distributing had a return on equity of 21.68% and a net margin of 1.01%.

About AMCON Distributing

AMCON Distributing Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of consumer products in the Central, Rocky Mountain, and Mid-South regions of the United States. It operates through Wholesale Distribution and Retail Health Food segments. The Wholesale Distribution segment distributes consumer products, including cigarettes and tobacco products, candy and other confectionery, beverages, groceries, paper products, health and beauty care products, frozen and refrigerated products, and institutional foodservice products.

