Comparing Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX) and Elevation Oncology (NASDAQ:ELEV)

Elevation Oncology (NASDAQ:ELEV – Get Rating) and Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Elevation Oncology and Black Diamond Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Elevation Oncology 0 1 3 0 2.75 Black Diamond Therapeutics 0 3 0 0 2.00

Elevation Oncology presently has a consensus target price of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 733.33%. Black Diamond Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 36.05%. Given Elevation Oncology’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Elevation Oncology is more favorable than Black Diamond Therapeutics.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Elevation Oncology N/A N/A -$32.04 million ($2.54) -0.47 Black Diamond Therapeutics N/A N/A -$125.60 million ($3.01) -0.98

This table compares Elevation Oncology and Black Diamond Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Black Diamond Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Elevation Oncology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Elevation Oncology has a beta of 0.82, indicating that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Black Diamond Therapeutics has a beta of 1.13, indicating that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Elevation Oncology and Black Diamond Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Elevation Oncology N/A -45.55% -41.75% Black Diamond Therapeutics N/A -59.14% -46.54%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

74.0% of Elevation Oncology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.4% of Black Diamond Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 17.0% of Elevation Oncology shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.5% of Black Diamond Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Elevation Oncology beats Black Diamond Therapeutics on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Elevation Oncology

Elevation Oncology, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in genomically defined patient populations in the United States. The company's lead program is the seribantumab, an anti-HER3 monoclonal antibody that is in Phase II CRESTONE trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors harboring a neuregulin-1 fusion. Elevation Oncology, Inc. was incorporated in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

About Black Diamond Therapeutics

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, discover, develops, and commercializes medicines for patient with genetically defined tumors. It develops BDTX-189, an irreversible small molecule inhibitor that is designed to targets oncogenic proteins defined by the non-canonical epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 driver mutations. The company is also developing BDTX-1535, a brain-penetrant inhibitor of EGFR mutations, including canonical, intrinsic resistance, and acquired resistance mutations; and BDTX-4933, a brain-penetrant inhibitor of oncogenic BRAF class I, II and III alterations. It has a strategic partnership with OpenEye Scientific Software, Inc. The company was formerly known as ASET Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. in January 2018. Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

