Contrasting CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX) and Arch Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ARTH)

Arch Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ARTH – Get Rating) and CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Arch Therapeutics has a beta of -0.07, indicating that its share price is 107% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CVRx has a beta of 1.54, indicating that its share price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Arch Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.0% of CVRx shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.7% of Arch Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 25.0% of CVRx shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arch Therapeutics $10,000.00 574.74 -$6.24 million N/A N/A CVRx $13.04 million 13.24 -$43.08 million ($1.85) -4.54

This table compares Arch Therapeutics and CVRx’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Arch Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than CVRx.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Arch Therapeutics and CVRx, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arch Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A CVRx 0 0 1 0 3.00

CVRx has a consensus target price of $16.33, suggesting a potential upside of 94.68%. Given CVRx’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe CVRx is more favorable than Arch Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Arch Therapeutics and CVRx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arch Therapeutics -35,372.46% N/A -223.22% CVRx -233.69% -26.70% -24.66%

Summary

CVRx beats Arch Therapeutics on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Arch Therapeutics

Arch Therapeutics, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a biotechnology company in the United States. The company develops and markets products based on its AC5 self-assembling technology platform to stop bleeding and control leaking, as well as manages wounds during surgery, trauma, and interventional care or from disease. Its flagship products include AC5 advanced wound system and AC5 topical hemostat, which are intended for skin applications, such as management of complicated chronic wounds or acute surgical wounds. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in Framingham, Massachusetts.

About CVRx

CVRx, Inc., a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing neuromodulation solutions for patients with cardiovascular diseases. It offers Barostim, a neuromodulation device indicated to improve symptoms for patients with heart failure (HF) with reduced ejection fraction or systolic HF. The company sells its products through direct sales force, as well as sales agents and independent distributors in the United States, Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. CVRx, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

