AMETEK (NYSE:AME) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Mizuho upped their target price on AMETEK from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. DA Davidson upped their target price on AMETEK to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Bank of America lowered AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $170.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on AMETEK from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of AMETEK in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.56.

Shares of NYSE AME opened at $125.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.26. AMETEK has a 1-year low of $106.17 and a 1-year high of $148.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $120.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.90.

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 18.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that AMETEK will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.75, for a total transaction of $383,625.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,304,420. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other AMETEK news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.81, for a total transaction of $380,430.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,964 shares in the company, valued at $5,828,694.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.75, for a total value of $383,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,304,420. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in AMETEK during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of AMETEK by 177.8% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of AMETEK by 84.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of AMETEK in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new position in shares of AMETEK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

