Blue Ridge Bankshares (NASDAQ:BRBS) versus Surrey Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SRYB) Financial Analysis

Blue Ridge Bankshares (NASDAQ:BRBS – Get Rating) and Surrey Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SRYB – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Blue Ridge Bankshares and Surrey Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Blue Ridge Bankshares alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blue Ridge Bankshares 0 0 0 0 N/A Surrey Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blue Ridge Bankshares $191.50 million 1.41 $52.48 million $2.05 7.01 Surrey Bancorp $16.20 million 3.55 $5.10 million $1.21 11.63

This table compares Blue Ridge Bankshares and Surrey Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Blue Ridge Bankshares has higher revenue and earnings than Surrey Bancorp. Blue Ridge Bankshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Surrey Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Blue Ridge Bankshares and Surrey Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blue Ridge Bankshares 22.74% 14.03% 1.40% Surrey Bancorp 33.47% N/A N/A

Dividends

Blue Ridge Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $0.49 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Surrey Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.42 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Blue Ridge Bankshares pays out 23.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Surrey Bancorp pays out 34.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Blue Ridge Bankshares is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

36.8% of Blue Ridge Bankshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.7% of Surrey Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.6% of Blue Ridge Bankshares shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 33.7% of Surrey Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Blue Ridge Bankshares beats Surrey Bancorp on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Blue Ridge Bankshares

(Get Rating)

Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for the Blue Ridge Bank, National Association that provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial services. It operates through: Commercial Banking and Mortgage Banking segments. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, cash management, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers commercial and industrial, residential mortgages, commercial mortgages, home equity, consumer installment, and guaranteed government loans; and mortgages loans on real estate. In addition, it provides wire, direct deposit payroll, remote deposit, payroll processing, electronic statement, and other services; and property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses, as well as online, mobile, and telephone banking services. Further, the company offers employee benefit plans and administration services; management services for personal and corporate trusts, including estate planning and settlement, and trust administration, investment and wealth management, and other insurance products; and wholesale and third-party residential mortgage origination services to other financial institutions and credit unions. It has branches in Callao, Charlottesville, Chester, Colonial Heights, Culpeper, Fredericksburg, Gordonsville, Harrisonburg, Hartfield, Henrico, Kilmarnock, Louisa, Luray, Martinsville, Midlothian, Mineral, Montross, Orange, Petersburg, Richmond, Shenandoah, Suffolk, Virginia Beach, Warsaw, and White Stone, Virginia; and Greensboro, North Carolina. The company was founded in 1893 and is headquartered in Charlottesville, Virginia.

About Surrey Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Surrey Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Surrey Bank & Trust that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses in Surry County, North Carolina and Patrick County, and Virginia and the surrounding area. It offers checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, overdrafts, and individual retirement accounts. The company also provides mortgages; real estate, consumer, and personal loans; lines of credit; commercial credit products; government-guaranteed loans; and credit cards. In addition, it offers cash management, international, merchant card, and other business services; and electronic banking and safe deposit box services. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Mount Airy, North Carolina.

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Ridge Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Ridge Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.