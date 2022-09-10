Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) Receives $74.13 Average Price Target from Analysts

Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $74.13.

Several brokerages have commented on TRNO. Mizuho cut their target price on Terreno Realty from $76.00 to $64.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Terreno Realty to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. TheStreet downgraded Terreno Realty from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Terreno Realty in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Terreno Realty from $79.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 16th.

Get Terreno Realty alerts:

Terreno Realty Stock Performance

Shares of TRNO opened at $63.54 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Terreno Realty has a 12 month low of $54.51 and a 12 month high of $86.00. The company has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.87 and a beta of 0.75.

Terreno Realty Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Terreno Realty

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This is an increase from Terreno Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Terreno Realty’s payout ratio is 59.65%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Terreno Realty by 34.1% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 6,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Terreno Realty by 6.5% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Terreno Realty by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 117,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,010,000 after acquiring an additional 4,456 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Terreno Realty by 0.6% during the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 160,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,906,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Terreno Realty by 1.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,039,000 after acquiring an additional 2,627 shares during the period. 99.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Terreno Realty

(Get Rating)

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Terreno Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terreno Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.