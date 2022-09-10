1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) Receives $20.46 Consensus PT from Analysts

1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.46.

ONEM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial downgraded 1Life Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 25th. BTIG Research lowered shares of 1Life Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of 1Life Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of 1Life Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of 1Life Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd.

Get 1Life Healthcare alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 1Life Healthcare

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tiger Global Management LLC grew its stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 28.1% in the first quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 17,673,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,819,000 after buying an additional 3,880,134 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,448,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,092,000 after buying an additional 324,722 shares in the last quarter. Addition Three General Partner L.P. grew its stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 27.3% in the first quarter. Addition Three General Partner L.P. now owns 9,107,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,914,000 after buying an additional 1,954,000 shares in the last quarter. Sheares Healthcare Group Pte. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 0.3% in the first quarter. Sheares Healthcare Group Pte. Ltd. now owns 8,321,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,205,000 after buying an additional 21,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 26.5% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,002,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,511,000 after buying an additional 1,257,154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

1Life Healthcare Price Performance

1Life Healthcare stock opened at $17.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.68 and a beta of 2.47. 1Life Healthcare has a 12-month low of $5.94 and a 12-month high of $25.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.21.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $255.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.99 million. 1Life Healthcare had a negative net margin of 40.24% and a negative return on equity of 21.05%. Equities analysts predict that 1Life Healthcare will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

About 1Life Healthcare

(Get Rating)

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as third-party sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to 24/7 digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 1Life Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1Life Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.