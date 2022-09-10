Brokerages Set Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) Price Target at $239.50

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $239.50.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Karuna Therapeutics to $280.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Guggenheim raised their price target on Karuna Therapeutics from $200.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Karuna Therapeutics from $160.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $190.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th.

Karuna Therapeutics Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ:KRTX opened at $248.99 on Wednesday. Karuna Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $92.26 and a 1-year high of $278.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.72 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $194.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.66.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Karuna Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KRTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($2.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.10) by ($0.07). Sell-side analysts predict that Karuna Therapeutics will post -8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Laurie J. Olson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.59, for a total transaction of $267,590.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.29, for a total transaction of $1,999,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,999,350. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Laurie J. Olson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.59, for a total value of $267,590.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,500 shares of company stock valued at $11,728,135 in the last 90 days. 16.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Karuna Therapeutics

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 23,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after acquiring an additional 2,179 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 113.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 40,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,309,000 after acquiring an additional 21,575 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $15,536,000. Finally, ARCH Venture Management LLC bought a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $381,586,000.

Karuna Therapeutics Company Profile

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, creates and delivers transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. Its lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator of muscarinic receptors that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, as well as for the treatment of dementia-related psychosis.

