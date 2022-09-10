Analysts Set Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) Price Target at $77.86

Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $77.86.

AXNX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on Axonics from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Axonics from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Axonics from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Axonics from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Axonics from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Axonics news, insider Karen Noblett sold 10,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.53, for a total transaction of $747,774.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,260,276.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Raymond W. Cohen sold 44,000 shares of Axonics stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total value of $3,099,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 149,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,540,289.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Karen Noblett sold 10,454 shares of Axonics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.53, for a total value of $747,774.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,260,276.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 166,054 shares of company stock valued at $11,654,016. Corporate insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Axonics

Axonics Trading Up 1.7 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Axonics by 401.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Axonics by 64.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Axonics in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Axonics in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Axonics by 14.1% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.88% of the company’s stock.

Axonics stock opened at $76.80 on Wednesday. Axonics has a twelve month low of $38.41 and a twelve month high of $77.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.44 and a beta of 0.42.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $68.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.05 million. Axonics had a negative return on equity of 16.34% and a negative net margin of 35.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.59) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Axonics will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Axonics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems. The company's SNM systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence and non-obstructive urinary retention.

Read More

