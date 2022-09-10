Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Forecasted to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $1.11 Per Share

Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair cut their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for Zumiez in a research report issued on Tuesday, September 6th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now anticipates that the apparel and footwear maker will post earnings of $1.11 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.22. William Blair currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Zumiez’s current full-year earnings is $3.44 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Zumiez’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.76 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.37 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.86 EPS.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 8th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.31). Zumiez had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 8.22%. The firm had revenue of $219.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com lowered Zumiez from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. B. Riley cut Zumiez from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet cut Zumiez from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zumiez has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.33.

Zumiez stock opened at $27.56 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.98. Zumiez has a 52-week low of $23.07 and a 52-week high of $55.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $536.32 million, a P/E ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.51.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 89.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,295 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 5,801 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zumiez during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Zumiez by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,003 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Zumiez during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zumiez during the 4th quarter valued at $879,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.11% of the company’s stock.

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of February 26, 2022, the company operated 738 stores, including 602 stores in the United States, 52 stores in Canada, 67 stores in Europe, and 17 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

