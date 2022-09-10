Profound Medical Corp. to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of ($0.38) Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (NASDAQ:PROF)

Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Raymond James cut their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Profound Medical in a report issued on Tuesday, September 6th. Raymond James analyst R. Sarugaser now expects that the company will earn ($0.38) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.37). Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Profound Medical’s current full-year earnings is ($1.27) per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Profound Medical’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.58) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.14) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.20) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ PROF opened at $5.40 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.41 and its 200 day moving average is $8.04. Profound Medical has a 1-year low of $5.26 and a 1-year high of $16.23. The stock has a market cap of $112.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 1.31.

Profound Medical ( NASDAQ:PROF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 million. Profound Medical had a negative return on equity of 38.97% and a negative net margin of 437.62%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Profound Medical during the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Profound Medical in the second quarter worth $129,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Profound Medical in the first quarter worth $132,000. Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Profound Medical in the fourth quarter worth $139,000. Finally, Wealth Management Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Profound Medical in the first quarter worth $230,000. 43.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Profound Medical Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial-stage medical device company that develops magnetic resonance guided ablation procedures for treatment of prostate disease, uterine fibroids, and palliative pain treatment in Canada, Germany, the United States, and Finland.

