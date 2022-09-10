FY2023 EPS Estimates for Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Reduced by Analyst

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Plug Power in a research report issued on Monday, September 5th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst T. Curran now anticipates that the electronics maker will post earnings per share of ($0.34) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.33). The consensus estimate for Plug Power’s current full-year earnings is ($0.96) per share.

Get Plug Power alerts:

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on PLUG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Plug Power from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Plug Power from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Plug Power from $20.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.39.

Plug Power Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PLUG opened at $29.92 on Thursday. Plug Power has a 1 year low of $12.70 and a 1 year high of $46.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.31 billion, a PE ratio of -27.45 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 9.10 and a quick ratio of 8.10.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.10). Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 13.73% and a negative net margin of 105.26%. The company had revenue of $151.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Trading of Plug Power

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLUG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Plug Power by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,496,523 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,444,708,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463,961 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Plug Power by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,677,472 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $391,312,000 after buying an additional 348,875 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its position in Plug Power by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 13,421,127 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $222,388,000 after buying an additional 2,607,500 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the 4th quarter valued at $208,732,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,816,478 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $192,165,000 after purchasing an additional 165,384 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.09% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including green hydrogen production, storage and delivery, and energy generation through mobile or stationary applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.