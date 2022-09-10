Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume Following Analyst Upgrade

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday after The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on the stock from $22.00 to $40.00. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Approximately 201,828 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the previous session’s volume of 1,078,129 shares.The stock last traded at $29.99 and had previously closed at $17.90.

Separately, Citigroup lifted their target price on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.25.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 10.5 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.50 and a 200-day moving average of $18.37.

About Amylyx Pharmaceuticals

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapeutics for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and other neurodegenerative diseases. The company's product pipeline includes AMX0035, a dual UPR-Bax apoptosis inhibitor composed of sodium phenylbutyrate and taurursodiol for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

