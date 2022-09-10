Q2 2023 Earnings Estimate for Helen of Troy Limited Issued By Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:HELE)

Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Rating) – Analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Helen of Troy in a report released on Wednesday, September 7th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.81 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.92. The consensus estimate for Helen of Troy’s current full-year earnings is $8.26 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Helen of Troy’s Q3 2023 earnings at $2.80 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.69 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.08 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.33 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on HELE. CL King dropped their price objective on Helen of Troy from $282.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Helen of Troy from $244.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. TheStreet cut Helen of Troy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. StockNews.com lowered Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 16th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Helen of Troy in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:HELE opened at $121.74 on Thursday. Helen of Troy has a 12-month low of $118.13 and a 12-month high of $256.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.63.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 7th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.16. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 8.74%. The company had revenue of $508.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.17 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.95 EPS. Helen of Troy’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 60.8% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Helen of Troy by 81.9% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 3,213 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy in the fourth quarter worth $400,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the last quarter.

Helen of Troy Limited provides various consumer products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Home & Outdoor, Health & Wellness, and Beauty. The Home & Outdoor segment offers food preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; coffee makers, grinders, manual pour overs, and tea kettles; household cleaning products, shower organization, and bathroom accessories; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; insulated water bottles, hydration packs, drinkware, mugs, food containers, lunch containers, insulated totes, soft coolers, and accessories; and technical and outdoor sports packs, travel packs, luggage, daypacks, and everyday packs.

