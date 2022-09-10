IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) Shares Up 8.7% After Analyst Upgrade

IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) shares shot up 8.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday after Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on the stock from $28.00 to $35.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock. IVERIC bio traded as high as $16.41 and last traded at $16.24. 38,371 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 8,445,572 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.94.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ISEE. Bank of America initiated coverage on IVERIC bio in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on IVERIC bio to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised IVERIC bio to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on IVERIC bio from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, B. Riley lowered IVERIC bio from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at IVERIC bio

In related news, SVP Christopher Paul Simms sold 12,272 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total transaction of $138,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $321,153.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Calvin W. Roberts acquired 25,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.62 per share, with a total value of $240,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 32,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $312,650. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

IVERIC bio Trading Up 5.1 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in IVERIC bio by 14,900.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in IVERIC bio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new position in IVERIC bio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in IVERIC bio by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in IVERIC bio by 679.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 6,978 shares during the period.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.24 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.91.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.10). During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.32) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that IVERIC bio, Inc. will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About IVERIC bio

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel treatments for retinal diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan inherited retinal diseases (IRDs). The company develops Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5 comprising GATHER1, which has completed Phase 2/3 clinical trial; and GATHER2 that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

