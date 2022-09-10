IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) Shares Up 8.7% After Analyst Upgrade

IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEEGet Rating) shares shot up 8.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday after Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on the stock from $28.00 to $35.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock. IVERIC bio traded as high as $16.41 and last traded at $16.24. 38,371 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 8,445,572 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.94.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ISEE. Bank of America initiated coverage on IVERIC bio in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on IVERIC bio to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised IVERIC bio to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on IVERIC bio from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, B. Riley lowered IVERIC bio from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at IVERIC bio

In related news, SVP Christopher Paul Simms sold 12,272 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total transaction of $138,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $321,153.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Calvin W. Roberts acquired 25,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.62 per share, with a total value of $240,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 32,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $312,650. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in IVERIC bio by 14,900.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in IVERIC bio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new position in IVERIC bio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in IVERIC bio by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in IVERIC bio by 679.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 6,978 shares during the period.

IVERIC bio Trading Up 5.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.24 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.91.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEEGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.10). During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.32) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that IVERIC bio, Inc. will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About IVERIC bio

(Get Rating)

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel treatments for retinal diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan inherited retinal diseases (IRDs). The company develops Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5 comprising GATHER1, which has completed Phase 2/3 clinical trial; and GATHER2 that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

Read More

