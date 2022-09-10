TD Securities Trims Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) Target Price to C$81.00

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B – Get Rating) (NYSE:RCI) had its price objective cut by TD Securities from C$83.00 to C$81.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an action list buy rating on the stock.

RCI.B has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bankshares decreased their price target on Rogers Communications from C$78.00 to C$77.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$73.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. CIBC decreased their price target on Rogers Communications from C$77.00 to C$75.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Rogers Communications to a buy rating and set a C$69.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on Rogers Communications from C$73.00 to C$72.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rogers Communications currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$76.14.

Rogers Communications stock opened at C$54.50 on Wednesday. Rogers Communications has a 12 month low of C$53.93 and a 12 month high of C$80.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$58.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$64.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 335.48. The company has a market capitalization of C$27.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is 60.06%.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

