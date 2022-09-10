TD Securities Cuts Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) Price Target to C$81.00

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B – Get Rating) (NYSE:RCI) had its target price cut by TD Securities from C$83.00 to C$81.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an action list buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Rogers Communications to a buy rating and set a C$69.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$78.00 to C$77.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$73.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$73.00 to C$72.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$77.00 to C$75.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rogers Communications currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$76.14.

RCI.B stock opened at C$54.50 on Wednesday. Rogers Communications has a 1-year low of C$53.93 and a 1-year high of C$80.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$58.62 and a 200-day moving average price of C$64.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 335.48, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of C$27.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.06%.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

