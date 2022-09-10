Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC)

Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ardmore Shipping in a research report issued on Tuesday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Nokta now anticipates that the shipping company will earn $2.89 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.35. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ardmore Shipping’s current full-year earnings is $2.69 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ardmore Shipping’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.61 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.34 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.31 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Clarkson Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ardmore Shipping in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.53.

Shares of NYSE ASC opened at $9.85 on Thursday. Ardmore Shipping has a 1 year low of $3.09 and a 1 year high of $10.36. The firm has a market cap of $393.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -246.19 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.93.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The shipping company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. Ardmore Shipping had a return on equity of 2.52% and a net margin of 0.92%. The firm had revenue of $65.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASC. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ardmore Shipping in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,200,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Ardmore Shipping by 57.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 92,416 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 33,661 shares during the period. Saltoro Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,829,000. Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping in the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping in the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000. 75.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of February 15, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 25 double-hulled product and chemical tankers. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers.

