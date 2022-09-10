Q3 2023 Earnings Forecast for Avid Bioservices, Inc. Issued By KeyCorp (NASDAQ:CDMO)

Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Avid Bioservices in a research note issued on Tuesday, September 6th. KeyCorp analyst P. Knight now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.01. The consensus estimate for Avid Bioservices’ current full-year earnings is $0.06 per share.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Avid Bioservices from $32.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avid Bioservices currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDMO opened at $18.33 on Friday. Avid Bioservices has a 12-month low of $11.30 and a 12-month high of $34.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 2.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.06. Avid Bioservices had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 97.93%. The firm had revenue of $31.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.20 million.

In other Avid Bioservices news, Director Richard B. Hancock sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.40, for a total value of $97,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,971. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Avid Bioservices news, Director Richard B. Hancock sold 2,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total transaction of $39,457.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $623,754.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard B. Hancock sold 5,000 shares of Avid Bioservices stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.40, for a total value of $97,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,971. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 73,196 shares of company stock valued at $1,304,059. Corporate insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CDMO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Avid Bioservices by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,023 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avid Bioservices in the fourth quarter worth about $436,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Avid Bioservices by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 766,796 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,375,000 after buying an additional 60,928 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Avid Bioservices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $442,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Avid Bioservices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,431,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) clinical and commercial manufacturing services focused on biopharmaceutical drug substances derived from mammalian cell culture. The company produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins; and offers services, including CGMP clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, and regulatory submission and support.

