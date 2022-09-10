EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Expected to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $1.93 Per Share

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial lifted their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for shares of EQT in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, September 8th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now expects that the oil and gas producer will earn $1.93 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.74. The consensus estimate for EQT’s current full-year earnings is $3.92 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for EQT’s Q1 2023 earnings at $3.56 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.72 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.82 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.19 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $12.28 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $11.66 EPS.

Get EQT alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on EQT. StockNews.com raised EQT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of EQT from $51.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of EQT in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of EQT from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on EQT from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.93.

EQT Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE EQT opened at $48.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. EQT has a 52-week low of $17.95 and a 52-week high of $51.73.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. EQT’s revenue was up 61.7% on a year-over-year basis.

EQT Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 8th. This is a positive change from EQT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. EQT’s payout ratio is presently -22.06%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EQT

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of EQT by 32.7% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,140 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 4,223 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new position in shares of EQT in the first quarter valued at $424,000. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in EQT during the 1st quarter worth about $294,000. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in EQT by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 19,492 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in EQT in the 4th quarter worth about $3,540,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

EQT Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), including ethane, propane, isobutane, butane, and natural gasoline. As of December 31, 2021, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.7 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.