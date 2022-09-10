Arvinas, Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($2.13) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:ARVN)

Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Arvinas in a report released on Monday, September 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Tewari now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($2.13) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($2.52). Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Arvinas’ current full-year earnings is ($4.74) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Arvinas’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($4.03) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.44) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.97) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Arvinas from $135.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $103.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Arvinas from $111.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Arvinas from $98.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Arvinas from $91.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Arvinas has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.13.

Arvinas Price Performance

ARVN opened at $48.97 on Thursday. Arvinas has a 1-year low of $34.90 and a 1-year high of $98.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.98 and a beta of 2.06.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by ($0.28). Arvinas had a negative net margin of 255.97% and a negative return on equity of 31.16%. The business had revenue of $31.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.03) EPS. Arvinas’s revenue for the quarter was up 469.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arvinas during the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arvinas during the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Amundi purchased a new position in Arvinas in the second quarter valued at $62,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Arvinas by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in shares of Arvinas in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $245,000. 91.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Ronald Peck sold 1,258 shares of Arvinas stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.99, for a total value of $86,789.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $562,544.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Arvinas

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead product candidates include Bavdegalutamide, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC); ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer; and ARV-766 an investigational orally bioavailable PROTAC protein degrader for the treatment of men with mCRPC.

