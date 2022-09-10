Brother Industries, Ltd. to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.98 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:BRTHY)

Brother Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BRTHY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Brother Industries in a research note issued on Wednesday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.98 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.87. The consensus estimate for Brother Industries’ current full-year earnings is $3.61 per share.

Get Brother Industries alerts:

Brother Industries Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:BRTHY opened at $36.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.11 and its 200 day moving average is $36.35. Brother Industries has a 52-week low of $33.53 and a 52-week high of $47.43.

Brother Industries Company Profile

Brother Industries, Ltd. manufactures and sells communications and printing equipment in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia, Oceania, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through six segments Printing & Solutions, Personal & Home, Machinery, Network & Contents, Domino, and Others.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brother Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brother Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.