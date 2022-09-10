Credit Suisse Group Cuts Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) Price Target to C$7.00

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Get Rating) (NYSE:HBM) had its price objective cut by Credit Suisse Group from C$9.00 to C$7.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the mining company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays upgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$9.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Haywood Securities lowered their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$10.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$9.24.

Shares of HBM opened at C$5.91 on Thursday. Hudbay Minerals has a one year low of C$4.07 and a one year high of C$11.17. The company has a market cap of C$1.55 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.27, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$5.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$7.21.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a yield of 0.17%. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -2.64%.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; silver/gold doré; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

