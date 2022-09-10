Enghouse Systems (TSE:ENGH) PT Set at C$44.00 by BMO Capital Markets

Enghouse Systems (TSE:ENGH – Get Rating) has been assigned a C$44.00 price target by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 48.60% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on ENGH. TD Securities decreased their price target on Enghouse Systems from C$50.00 to C$35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. CIBC downgraded Enghouse Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$47.00 to C$33.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. CLSA restated a “buy” rating on shares of Enghouse Systems in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Enghouse Systems from C$50.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$41.70.

ENGH opened at C$29.61 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$1.64 billion and a PE ratio of 18.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$31.74 and a 200-day moving average of C$33.96. Enghouse Systems has a 52-week low of C$23.96 and a 52-week high of C$61.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.94.

In other news, Director Paul James Stoyan purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$26.79 per share, with a total value of C$26,785.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$26,785. In other news, Director Paul James Stoyan purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$26.79 per share, with a total value of C$26,785.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$26,785. Also, Senior Officer Sam Anidjar bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$25.38 per share, with a total value of C$380,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$380,700.

Enghouse Systems Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops enterprise software solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interactive Management Group and Asset Management Group. The Interactive Management Group segment provides customer interaction software and services to facilitate remote work, enhance customer service, increase efficiency, and manage customer communications across various types of interactions, including voice, email, web chats, text, and video.

