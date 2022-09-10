Haywood Securities Reaffirms Buy Rating for Moneta Gold (TSE:ME)

Haywood Securities restated their buy rating on shares of Moneta Gold (TSE:ME – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a C$3.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Industrial Alliance Securities started coverage on Moneta Gold in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They set a buy rating and a C$4.70 price target for the company.

Moneta Gold Stock Performance

Shares of ME stock opened at C$1.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Moneta Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$1.43 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$1.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.09. The firm has a market cap of C$180.57 million and a P/E ratio of -14.39.

About Moneta Gold

Moneta Gold Inc operates as a resource exploration company in Canada. The company explores for gold deposits. Its flagship project is the Tower gold project located to the east of Timmins. The company was formerly known as Moneta Porcupine Mines Inc and changed its name to Moneta Gold Inc in August 2021.

